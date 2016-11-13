Hatchimals Guide for Parents

If you are a parent of a child between the ages of 4 through 10, then you’ve probably heard about the hottest toy of 2016: Hatchimals. They’re an unexpected hit by the SpinMaster toy company and they’ve become one of the most requested toys of the holiday season, selling out all over the world before the real shopping has even begun. Adding to the Hatchimal frenzy are different types and colors, limited and exclusive availability and some genuine confusion about what they even are. Don’t worry, poor, confused parent. We’re here to help! Here’s what you need to know…

What are Hatchimals?

They are small electronic bird-like stuffed animals similar in nature to a Furby, but they have a few added features which make them stand out. First, they are packaged in a large plastic egg which, through some clever mechanics, they actually “hatch” out of with your help. There are five different “types” of Hatchimals, and each type comes in two or four different colors. You won’t know what color combination you have until your Hatchimal hatches from the egg, which adds an element of surprise and fun to the whole experience. Once hatched your Hatchimal will react to touch gestures and even more through different “stages of development” that we’ve seen in other smart toys.

They supposedly took over two years to develop, so they are a little more than simple beeping toys. Spinmaster says there are five stages of development that your Hatchimal can display: 1. Egg, 2. Hatching, 3. Baby, 4. Toddler, 5. Kid. In the Baby stage you learn to care for your Hatchimal, in the Toddler stage your Hatchimal learns to “walk, talk and dance” and in the Kid stage your Hatchimal can “play games” with your child. In reality these stages are subtle, but interesting enough that your child will probably play with the Hatchimal for a while. They’re being billed as a “real life” Tamagotchi pet, which is apt because Tamagotchi and Hatchimals come from the same company.

Can I See A Hatchimal Hatch?

Sure. There’s an official Hatchimals YouTube Channel. They have an official video advertisement:

What are the Different Types of Hatchimals?

There are five types or “families” of Hatchimals:

Pengualas

Draggles

Owlicorns

Bearakeets

Burtles

Pengualas and Draggles are the most common and they were available at a number of different retailers. They come in four different color combinations.

Owlicorns are exclusive to Toys R. Us and they are the only Hatchimal to come with a plastic crystal “nest” for the egg to rest in. Bearakeets are exclusive to Target and Burtles are exclusive to Walmart.

See the full Hatchimal Guide below.

How Can I Get a Hatchimal?

You’re probably going to have to take your chance on eBay or buy one on Amazon.com from a third-party seller where you have a little more protection from fraud. The overall inventory of Hatchimals is pretty much depleted and there aren’t many more shipments expected to hit retail stores past November. They normally sell for about $50, but you can expect to pay $100 to $150 for them on the third-party market.

Are Hatchimals Really Sold Out?

Yeah. Here’s a direct quote from the SpinMasters.com website regarding Hatchimals:

The consumer response to Hatchimals has been extraordinary, exceeding all expectations. Some of our first shipments have already sold out. While additional product will hit retail shelves in November, we anticipate this inventory will also sell out quickly. We have increased production and a whole new batch of Hatchimals will be ready to hatch in early 2017. This is a special season and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed, nor do we support inflated prices from non-authorized resellers. We are working on creative solutions to help kids and their parents withstand the wait. In the interim, some retailers are developing pre-sale and/or rain-check programs for redemption in January. We will continue to update with program details as they become available.

Different Hatchimal “Familes” or Breeds

Penguala Animal: Penguin Available Colors: Teal+Pink, Light Green+Teal, Yellow+Hot Pink, Pink+Lavendar Distinguishing Feature: Tuft of fur on top of head. Available From: Any retailer. (View Pengualas on Amazon.com) Photos:



Draggle Animal: Dragon Available Colors: Cyan+Blue, Light Green+Green, Lavendar+Blue, White+Purple Distinguishing Feature: Dragon wings Available From: Any retailer. (View Draggles on Amazon.com) Draggle Photos:

Owlicorn Animal: Owl and Unicorn Available Colors: Pink+Dark Pink, Pink+Light Blue Distinguishing Feature: Short spiral horn on head. Owlicorns include a plastic “crystal” nest for the egg. Available From: Toys R Us Exclusive (View Owlicorns on Amazon.com) Owlicorn Photos:

Bearakeet Animal: Bear and Parakeet Available Colors: Pink+White, Pink+Black Distinguishing Feature: Bear ears on head Available From: Target Exclusive (View Bearakeets on Amazon.com) Bearakeet Photos:

Burtle Animal: Butterfly Available Colors: Lavendar+Cyan, Cyan+Lavendar Distinguishing Feature: Curly antennae on head Available From: Walmart Exclusive (View Burtles on Amazon.com) Burtle Photos:

We hope this helps parents everywhere. Good luck!

