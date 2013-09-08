How To Cheaply Remove Black Urine Stains from Hardwood Floors

As many homeowners know, hardwood floors and dogs don’t always mix. Whether you have a cute puppy who is just learning how to be house trained or an older dog that simply forgets where to “go”, there’s almost always a point when you’ll have little accidents on your hardwood floors. That dog urine can quickly cause black stains if it isn’t found and cleaned up immediately. But as most dog owners can attest, you don’t always find these little accidents when they happen.

When we lived in our first house with hardwood floors we strategically placed throw rugs around our home to add some warmth and color to most of our rooms. Our little Papillon found one of these rugs to be just a little too comfortable to resist and thought it would make a great substitute for going outside (especially when it was raining!)

About six months after refinishing our wood floors we were doing some spring cleaning we discovered our puppy’s favorite pee spot under one of the rugs and it was not pretty. There was a dark, almost black, urine stain on the hardwood floor beneath the rug. Because our little furry friend had been using the same spot on the rug for a while, the dampness and acid in the urine had left a dark black stain.

After uttering a few obscenities we were faced with the problem of what to do with this black stained wood. I scraped at it with my fingernail, but the stain went deep and it certainly didn’t smell very appealing.

I search around the internet and found lots of possible solutions. There are literally hundreds of different expensive products you can buy that claim to remove pet and dog urine stains from hardwood. If you don’t want to use one of these cleaners some sites suggest trying to sand away some of the stain if it isn’t very deep. Some hardwood flooring websites even recommend ripping out the boards of from the floor and completely replacing them. I’m pretty handy, but replacing hard wood floors is not high on my list of projects I want to try anytime soon.

But then I stumbled upon another much cheaper and easier solution. Instead of “removing” the stain I could mask the stain by making it lighter in color. But I couldn’t use a harsh whitener like bleach on my hardwood floors. I knew from experience that bleach is typically too strong for wood and just turns it gray and colorless in most cases. However, there is a way to lighten things with a simply household chemical that typically costs less than $1.00 a bottle: hydrogen peroxide!

Yep, simple hydrogen peroxide and a little restraint. If you’re going to use this method I strongly suggest you take it slowly because too much hydrogen peroxide can harm your floors just as much as bleach or dog urine. I used standard 3% hydrogen peroxide for this and that’s what you usually find in drugstores and pharmacies as well. You can get stronger solutions but they could damage your floors.

Here’s what I did: I sat down next to the stain with a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and decided to try a little bit at a time. I stuck my finger in the bottle and then simply tapped my soaked finger on the black stain on the floor, leaving a few big drops of it sitting right on the stain. I did not pour on the hydrogen peroxide or paint it on. I just put on a few drops from my finger and let it dry over night.

Sure enough, the next day the spot was much lighter where I had left the hydrogen peroxide drops. The next night I did the same thing with a little more of the stain and by the third and forth night I had covered the last little bit of the stain and by the next morning the entire spot was lighten to the point where it matched the color and grain of the wood all around it! Now remember: this is great for wood floors that are light in color. Lightening a stain with hydrogen peroxide will only work if you want your dark stain to be lighter in color. If you have dark wood floors or floors with a deep color stain then you probably don’t want to do this because the light spot might actually stand out more than the stain.

When I did this on my light natural-colored floors the wood still had plenty of color, it still still matched the surrounding area, and it was fairly odor free. Success!

I did end up using a commercial product to remove the odor from the rug. I also used this product on the hardwood floor to help alleviate the remaining odor once the black stain was removed. It’s called STINK FREE Instantly! and it is relatively inexpensive and gets great reviews. I didn’t have much luck with it removing the stain from the hardwood floor (yes, I tried) but it definitely took care of the odor in both the rug and on the floor after two uses. If you still have the odor then there is this instant e-book you can buy which has a money-back guarantee and offers a way to make your own cat urine and odor remover at home.

So there you have it! With a 94 cent bottle of hydrogen peroxide I was able to remove a black dog urine stain from my hardwood floors and save myself hundreds of dollars worth of floor repair costs!