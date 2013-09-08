How To Cheaply Remove Black Urine Stains from Hardwood Floors

As many homeowners know, hardwood floors and dogs don’t always mix. Whether you have a cute puppy who is just learning how to be house trained or an older dog that simply forgets where to “go”, there’s almost always a point when you’ll have little accidents on your hardwood floors. That dog urine can quickly cause black stains if it isn’t found and cleaned up immediately. But as most dog owners can attest, you don’t always find these little accidents when they happen.
When we lived in our first house with hardwood floors we strategically placed throw rugs around our home to add some warmth and color to most of our rooms. Our little Papillon found one of these rugs to be just a little too comfortable to resist and thought it would make a great substitute for going outside (especially when it was raining!)
About six months after refinishing our wood floors we were doing some spring cleaning we discovered our puppy’s favorite pee spot under one of the rugs and it was not pretty. There was a dark, almost black, urine stain on the hardwood floor beneath the rug. Because our little furry friend had been using the same spot on the rug for a while, the dampness and acid in the urine had left a dark black stain.
After uttering a few obscenities we were faced with the problem of what to do with this black stained wood. I scraped at it with my fingernail, but the stain went deep and it certainly didn’t smell very appealing.
I search around the internet and found lots of possible solutions. There are literally hundreds of different expensive products you can buy that claim to remove pet and dog urine stains from hardwood. If you don’t want to use one of these cleaners some sites suggest trying to sand away some of the stain if it isn’t very deep. Some hardwood flooring websites even recommend ripping out the boards of from the floor and completely replacing them. I’m pretty handy, but replacing hard wood floors is not high on my list of projects I want to try anytime soon.
But then I stumbled upon another much cheaper and easier solution. Instead of “removing” the stain I could mask the stain by making it lighter in color. But I couldn’t use a harsh whitener like bleach on my hardwood floors. I knew from experience that bleach is typically too strong for wood and just turns it gray and colorless in most cases. However, there is a way to lighten things with a simply household chemical that typically costs less than $1.00 a bottle: hydrogen peroxide!
Yep, simple hydrogen peroxide and a little restraint. If you’re going to use this method I strongly suggest you take it slowly because too much hydrogen peroxide can harm your floors just as much as bleach or dog urine. I used standard 3% hydrogen peroxide for this and that’s what you usually find in drugstores and pharmacies as well. You can get stronger solutions but they could damage your floors.
Here’s what I did: I sat down next to the stain with a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and decided to try a little bit at a time. I stuck my finger in the bottle and then simply tapped my soaked finger on the black stain on the floor, leaving a few big drops of it sitting right on the stain. I did not pour on the hydrogen peroxide or paint it on. I just put on a few drops from my finger and let it dry over night.
Sure enough, the next day the spot was much lighter where I had left the hydrogen peroxide drops. The next night I did the same thing with a little more of the stain and by the third and forth night I had covered the last little bit of the stain and by the next morning the entire spot was lighten to the point where it matched the color and grain of the wood all around it! Now remember: this is great for wood floors that are light in color. Lightening a stain with hydrogen peroxide will only work if you want your dark stain to be lighter in color. If you have dark wood floors or floors with a deep color stain then you probably don’t want to do this because the light spot might actually stand out more than the stain.
When I did this on my light natural-colored floors the wood still had plenty of color, it still still matched the surrounding area, and it was fairly odor free. Success!
I did end up using a commercial product to remove the odor from the rug. I also used this product on the hardwood floor to help alleviate the remaining odor once the black stain was removed. It’s called STINK FREE Instantly! and it is relatively inexpensive and gets great reviews. I didn’t have much luck with it removing the stain from the hardwood floor (yes, I tried) but it definitely took care of the odor in both the rug and on the floor after two uses. If you still have the odor then there is this instant e-book you can buy which has a money-back guarantee and offers a way to make your own cat urine and odor remover at home.
So there you have it! With a 94 cent bottle of hydrogen peroxide I was able to remove a black dog urine stain from my hardwood floors and save myself hundreds of dollars worth of floor repair costs!
I am using this method now the process is slow but working im on day two of using the peroxide and there is a big difference
Great! Just be careful that you don’t lighten the floor TOO much.
My question is how safe is the hydrogen peroxide for the animals?
Good question! I probably would try to keep animals away from the spot until it dried. We were able to separate off the room from our dog with baby gates, so it wasn’t an issue at the time. I suspect this would not have worked as well if we had a dark stained floor, but since hydrogen peroxide normally lightens things, this worked well to lighten that dark urine spot.
it will just make them throw up if they ingest it. I work at a vet clinic and hydrogen peroxide is what we use to make dogs throw up that have swallowed something toxic.
Hydrogen peroxide in tiny amounts will not hurt dogs. Check with your vet if you want to be prepared for an emergency! It can be very carfully used to induce vomiting in a dog that has ingested something that can be thrown up (not sharp or corrosive). My dachshund once ate rat poison a friend’s country house–in the evening and an hour away from the veterinarian’s office! My friend had a plastic squeeze bottle (small syringe will work) which we used to squeeze small amounts of 3% hydrogen peroxide into the dog’s mouth causing her to throw up the poison. (It foams in the mouth and system and doesn’t take much.) When no more blue poison appeared we headed to the vet where they were able to treat her successfully. This is a great tip for the floors so always keep some around!
Hydrogen peroxide will induce vomiting if ingested. My dog ate chocolate one time and my vet told me to give him HP to get him to vomit the toxins up. But u are using such a small amount, it should be fine. But still a good idea to keep pets away from the area.
We just moved into a house with parquet wood floors. One of my dogs “marked” a box in our entryway and the urine seeped under the box and left a horrible back stain. I thought it was a lost cause, but I decided to try your trick as a last ditch effort. I read a lot of different remedies online, but yours seemed like the smartest approach.
Well, IT COMPLETELY GOT RID OF THE STAIN!!! I can’t thank you enough for this great tip. I followed your instructions to a T for 3 nights. The stain progressively faded, and by the 3rd day, it was undetectable. There is also no damage whatsoever to the finish of my floor. I do have a matte finish on my floor FYI. Just wanted to say thank you for this amazing tip and for saving my floor! It truly does work!
Hi how do i remove the stains since I have very dark hardwood floors. 🙁
You might want to still try using hydrogen peroxide, even if your floors are dark wood. But I would try just a drop or two someplace out of the way that won’t be seen. Some people have reported that after the wood dries the stain will be gone but the wood will retain it’s dark color. I’m a little skeptical, but a few test drops should determine it one way or the other. Let us know what you discover!
Had bad smell in dining room, finally pulled back the 16-20 ft rug to discover several black stains on our 80 year old hardwood floors from our dog. YIKES!! Begin the HP treatment today, will let you know how it turns out..afraid I might have to throw the big rug away??? Will try hauling it outside and wash it and see if it will dry. it is synthetic fibers anyway…
Hi Millie, just wondering how your floors turned out? Seems like a number of people have had success on here, and I’m hoping you did too! I’m going to start doing this on my floor (dark stain) and hope that it will help. I just don’t happen to have any hydrogen peroxide in the house, so I’ll have to wait until I get my hands on some. Keeping my fingers crossed that this will work.
Hydrogen peroxide is good for hundreds of things. You can gargle with
it to keep your gums healthy, which I have done for years. Takes out blood stains without removing color…..if you google you will see all the uses.
I am in the process of trying your idea to remove dark dog urine stains on hardwood floors. The floors have a clear coating so I hope it can work thru
that without damaging it.
I am renovating a late 1960’s house. When I removed the carpet I found very large dog urine stains that are black and covered with something white that may be powdered rug deodorizer. It is like concrete and has to be scraped off. Will I be able to salvage the floors by using Peroxide? Will I have to sand the old finish off the floors first?
I just started this process today on my light wood floors.. smelled something and lifted a rug and dang those dogs!! I used a mister bottle to apply the peroxide so it would cover the area.. that ok?
I tried this and it does work!i left a HP soaked paper towel over the area overnight for several nights in a row and the dark area lightened back up.
I would also add to be careful when applying to avoid getting the peroxide on the surrounding wood that is not stained. I tried this and slowly but surely it is working but I lighted the surrounding wood on my first application. Use a rag or cotton ball and only apply to the stain or it will get too light on the edges of the stain. Great tip and blog though, hoping this will work and I’ll add pics of the final results.
Will I have to refinish my floors using this method? I have light black (barely noticeable) stain on my light hardwood floors. If so, will a light coat of polyurethane work to refinish that one spot?
We just purchased a 1912 American four square home. There are old cat urine stains in almost every hardwood floor in the house..i.e. The whole house. I tried using hydrogen peroxide diluted by 50 %…..I am happy to report this stuff really works!!!! I sprayed each black stain and slightly scrubbed each area. Will need a few more treatments, and refinishing but we saved these beautiful floors.. Thanks for this great cleaning tip.
will this work on laminent floors that look like hardwood?
I would not do this on laminate. Laminate and moisture of just about any kind usually don’t mix.
This hasn’t worked for me. Are your floors sanded first? My floors have shine to them so I wonder if I need to strip that first.
I believe our floors had a water based poly on them, but I could be wrong. If you sand your floor you’ll probably lose your finish as well, which means you’ll need to refinish that part of floor.
I was doing Doggy Daycare and recently when I picked up my living room rug I found that there’s 7 VERY dark spots underneath. So I immediately went for the bleach spray! I don’t see much of a difference in color. So I guess the hydrogen peroxide is my next step. Wish me luck😃