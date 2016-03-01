Ryobi 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer Review

It’s a spring ritual for me to pull out the cheap power washer I had bought last year, hook it up, turn on the water and start cursing as it squirts water all over the patio. Another $100 electric power washer had bit the dust. This year I purchased the compact and mobile 1900 PSI Ryobi Wheeled Electric Pressure Washer. was immediately impressed with the quality of the Ryobi Pressure Washer when I opened the box. The power washer feels sturdy, has quality metal fittings and nozzles and worked well right out of the box. Hookup was easy and straight forward with all the pieces fitting together well. Even the garden hose screwed into the pressure washer without a hitch. There’s a large, impossible to miss power button on the side of the power pressure washer that works well. In less than ten minutes I was up and running.

Does it work? Yep, the Ryobi 1900 PSI pressure washer did a great job at cleaning my patio, scrubbing down plastic furniture and spot cleaning my siding. It comes with three nozzles: a standard power washing nozzle, a higher pressure 15 degree nozzle and low pressure soap nozzle. The manual comes with some recommendations and suggestions for which nozzle to use in which situation.

That being said, you do have to be careful, especially with the high pressure nozzle. A 1900 PSI pressure washer is not nearly the strongest power washer on the market, but it even a consumer level power washer can do some damage to decking, siding and plastic furniture if you’re not careful. I accidentally chipped some paint off the edge of my garage and managed to put some nasty lines into the fabric of one of my patio chairs.

The standard nozzle only cleans a three inch path or so, which means that it might take a while to clean a large patio or deck over a couple hundred square feet. The power washer worked great for my patio and walkways, but I don’t have any deep stains heavy mold or green algae problems. All my surfaces were dirty, but not excessively so and I suspect that truly heavy duty stains would require a stronger pressure washer, while a larger job might require a gas powered professional level power washer.

Other than just being a great pressure washer the Ryobi is compact and easy to move. It only weighs about 21 pounds and has solid rubber wheels and an extending handle like the ones you find on luggage. It’s easy to pull around and the light weight makes it easy to lift and carry from the middle handle if needed. It has a standard length hose but has an incredibly convenient 35 foot power cord.

Overall it’s a great small, yet powerful, consumer level electric pressure washer that’s just right for small and medium-sized jobs.

Here’s a quick video demo and review of the Ryobi 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM electric power washer:

The Home Depot website lists the following features:

The RYOBI 1900 psi Electric Pressure Washer is the perfect combination of portable, lightweight and durable. The frame features wheels and a telescoping handle allowing for easy transport, making this a great choice for use around your patio and decks as well as boats, campers and other recreational vehicles. A powerful turbo nozzle, 15 nozzle and soap nozzle are all conveniently stored on the unit for easy access. An on-board detergent tank offers easy soap application and the 25 non-marring hose allows you to easily access even more area. The pressure washer is able to sit vertically for compact storage when the job is done. The RYOBI 1900 psi Electric Pressure Washer is backed by a 3-year warranty.